



U.K. singer, songwriter, and producer Jo Beth Young under her moniker of RISE (formerly Talitha Rise) has released a new video for “Temples” off of her second album, Strangers. The video, shot by Alex T., is set in a series of abandoned buildings in the West of Ireland and explores the shadow and waking sides of human nature; “The song is about how we heal when we realize we may be complicit in our own disasters,” RISE comments, further explaining that the strong imagery made the video fit for its Halloween release.







Strangers was released October 18 via Wise Queen Records, and in contrast to her critically acclaimed An Abandoned Orchid House debut, was entirely self-produced, with RISE working distantly with her live band and guest musicians including The Fields of The Nephilim guitarist Peter Yates; earlier this year, she had collaborated with Yates on the Splinters EP, released on September 27. Quoting the David Gray line “and when we meet again, we will be strangers,” the songs on Strangers have a strong narrative component, telling stories of loss, bleakness, transformation, and rebirth. Strangers is available in digital, vinyl, and CD formats.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)