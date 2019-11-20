



L.A. based synthpop act RIKI has released via Post-Punk.com a music video for “Napoleon,” the lead single from her upcoming self-titled debut album on Dias. Former Crimson Scarlet member and artist Niff Nawor began her solo career in 2017 with the release of the Hot City cassette single, featuring Chelsey Crowley of Crimson Scarlet, Skot Brown of Phantom Limbs, and Peđa of Doomed to Extinction on Commodity Tapes, with a vinyl edition appearing later on the Symphony of Destruction label. A series of small tours and festival dates in support of the single followed, now culminating in this new album, which was produced and engineered by INHALT’s Matia Simovich. Available for pre-order now via Dais Records’ webstore, RIKI is due out February 14, 2020 in black and multiple colored vinyl variants, which include a download card, poster, and inner sleeve lyrics; digital editions of the album are available on Bandcamp.









