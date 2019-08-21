



Producer/musician extraordinaire Rhys Fulber has announced his third solo release, his second for the Sonic Groove imprint, titled Ostalgia. Continuing the artist’s pursuit of breaking down the parameters that define industrial and techno music, filled to the brim with his signature blend of rhythm and atmospheric synthesis, the album represents Fulber’s exploration of his Germanic ancestry; specifically, the themes revolve around the desire for rigidity in the wake of uncertainty and chaos felt in the Communist East Germany, the title derived from Ostalgie, a term for a “romantic nostalgia” for these “old but comforting ways.” Due for release on September 9 via Sonic Groove, Ostalgia was mastered by Alain Paul and once again features Jeff Swearengin providing additional writing and production on the track “Fission.” Available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp, the track “Misery Whip” can be previewed now.





Rhys Fulber

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

Sonic Groove

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)