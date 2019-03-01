REVillusion unleashes new lyric video featuring EN ESCH





Industrial/rock act REVillusion, having recently released its sophomore album HEART(less), has unleashed a new video for the track “Bleed WITH Me,” which features a guest vocal performance by the legendary EN ESCH. While fashioned as a lyric video, EN ESCH appears in the flesh to augment the visuals with his own abrasively alluring style, with 351 Studio creating a lurid and frenetic accompaniment to REVillusion’s dark brand of industrialized metal and rock. “Bleed WITH Me” marks the third single from HEART(less), following “Beautiful Gift” – with vocalist Mark Hunter (Chimaira) – and “Pure Pollution” – with longtime EN ESCH associate, the Mighty Swine, Raymond “PIG” Watts; both tracks were released as lyric videos, also produced by 351 Studio.







HEART(less) was released on February 14 and follows REVillusion’s 2017 New Extinction debut. Showcasing a leaner, meaner, more metal brand of industrial/rock, the record also features guest vocals from Wes Raymond (The Soul Factory), with Chris Hall (Stabbing Westward, The Dreaming) and Waylon Reavis (A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead) returning from the first album. Additional guest performances include cellist Tina Guo, guitarists Mark Morales and Kirk Camardelle, and saxophonist Ronnie Bass.









REVillusion

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

EN ESCH

Website, Facebook, Twitter

351 Studio

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)