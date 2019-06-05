



Industrial/rock act REVillusion continues its streak of lyric videos promoting the band’s sophomore outing, HEART(less), with the release of the album’s title track, “Heartless.” Featuring the instrumental skills of renowned cellist Tina Guo and the soaring and emotive vocals of Stabbing Westward front man Christopher Hall, REVillusion founder comments, “This song talks about how romantic love has become soiled by a culture obsessed with vanity and lies… and how you can’t have your heart broken if you don’t have a heart to break.”







As with the band’s 2016 New Extinction debut, Hall performs the lead vocals, with Carter stating, “He has a voice that can embody sensitivity and strength seamlessly, and he was incredibly accommodating with lyrics and concepts on the song ‘New Extinction,’ so I knew he was the man for the job.” With the song’s themes relating to the album’s overall concept that “In a world polluted by a sinful, evil, and heartless culture, the only way to be truly happy is to give in, and become a sinful, evil, and heartless person,” Hall had an apparently opposite viewpoint; Carter elaborates, “He actually told me that he didn’t know if he would be able to write this song, because he believes in love so strongly. He’s the type of guy who wears his heart on his sleeve and isn’t afraid to fight for love,” with Carter further stating this to be the reason Hall was “the perfect man for the job” to draw out the concept of “the transformation from a person who cares with all their heart to someone who has truly become heartless.”

Of Tina Guo’s participation in the track, Carter states that she was both “incredibly accommodating” and “a bit intimidating,” due to her exceptional musical talents. He goes on to state that “when she heard the track we had cooked up so far,” he states, “she loved it and wanted to be part of it,” further commenting that her cello added an emotional depth to the song. Carter concludes with the hope to work with both Guo and Hall again on future material.

The lyric video for “Heartless” was once again created by 351 Studio, the visual concepts created with Carter to capture the song’s lyrical and emotional content. HEART(less) was released on February 14 and is available in CD and digital formats. The album features guest appearances by the likes of EN ESCH, Raymond “PIG” Watts, Mark Hunter (Chimaira), Mark Morales (Sons of Texas), Wes Raymond (Soul Factory), and Waylon Reavis (A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead).

