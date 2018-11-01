



REVillusion – the industrial/rock collective headed by Philadelphia producer/musician Brian E. Carter – has announced its upcoming sophomore album, titled HEART(less). Stated by Carter to be a “much darker/heavier chapter in our musical saga,” a taste of the record’s power can now be sampled in the first single, “Pure Pollution,” featuring a vocal performance from the Lord of Lard himself, Raymond Watts. Carter comments, “We have been fans of Raymond’s since the early days of PIG and KMFDM, and we had written a song that we knew he would sound amazing on,” further stating that Watts was “an absolute pleasure to work with.” With the Mighty Swine’s signature sinful and seductive vocal performance topping a brutal onslaught of guttural riffs and thunderous percussion, the band comments that Watts’ lyrics “perfectly captured the message of the album.” “In a world polluted by a sinful, evil, and heartless culture, the only way to be truly happy is to give in, and become a sinful, evil, and heartless person.”







HEART(less) is scheduled for release in early 2019, following over two years since REVillusion’s debut, New Extinction. Returning from the previous album are Chris Hall (Stabbing Westward) and Waylon Revis (A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead), while new guests on the album include fellow KMFDM and PIG alumni En Esch, Mark Morales (Sons of Texas), and Mark Hunter (Chimaira), with more to be announced at a later date.

