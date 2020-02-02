



As the band continues to write material for a new album, industrial/rock group REVillusion will be following up on 2019’s HEART(less) with a new companion album. “The more I listened to the new tracks,” states REVillusion founder Brian E. Carter, “the more I realized that HEART(less) wasn’t quite finished.” Seeking to explore other facets of the album’s overarching themes, as well as to connect the album with the preceding New Extinction debut, HEART(less): REVisions & Additions showcases a number of remixes and additional tracks featuring collaborations with several prominent names in the industrial, electro, and metal scenes. Among them will be the likes of Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers), along with past REVillusion associates Waylon Reavis (A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead), and Riggs (Scum of the Earth, ex-Rob Zombie); lending their remixing skills will be <PIG>, EN ESCH, and Chris Hall (Stabbing Westward), all of whom were featured guests on HEART(less), as well as Sebastian Komor and Angelspit. Also among the new tracks on HEART(less): REVisions & Additions is an orchestral “REVision” of the title track, as well as a tribute to a band REVillusion refers to as “one of our biggest inspirations” – a cover of KMFDM’s “More & Faster,” which will feature guest vocal performances by EN ESCH and Murder Weapons’ Dawn Wood. With a release date of February 14, HEART(less): REVisions & Additions follows one year to the day after the original release of HEART(less), with the cover artwork further linking that album with New Extinction with the second album’s artwork rendered in a mechanical style more reminiscent of the first.





REVillusion

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)