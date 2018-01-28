Remastered editions of two iconic Die Krupps albums on Artoffact Records





Pioneering EBM and industrial/metal act Die Krupps will be releasing via Artoffact Records remastered vinyl editions of Volle Kraft Voraus and I. The two iconic albums mark distinct eras of the band, with 1982’s Volle Kraft Voraus embracing a synth driven style cited as an inspiration by Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb, and I signalling the group’s evolution into a heavier industrial/metal sound. I will be released as a double album featuring bonus tracks, early demos, and remakes, including the Metal Machine Music demo. This is the first time that Volle Kraft Voraus has been available on vinyl since its initial release. Both albums are available in both standard black or limited edition colored vinyl editions, with Volle Kraft Voraus on pink and I on blue. All versions are available for pre-order now via Storming the Base, with an expected release date of late April, 2018.

