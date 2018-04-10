



Cincinnati based machine/rock band RELIC – the duo of Jordan Davis and Dan Dickershied – has released its sophomore album, Social Drift, via Glitch Mode Recordings. Building on the foundations laid by the 2017 Pulse Code Misery debut with a rawer and more aggressive sound, Social Drift continues RELIC’s themes of the rising implications of technology on society. Available in both CD and digital formats, with the album being a pay-what-you-want item on Bandcamp, Social Drift solidifies RELIC’s standing as one of the Glitch Mode collective’s most engaging and viscerally energetic acts. The 2018 Glitch Mode Decode summer tour promises more live performances and releases from RELIC and other entries on the Glitch Mode Recordings roster throughout the year.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)