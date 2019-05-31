



Syd.31 has at long last announced the release date for the Manchester electro/punk band’s second album, Walk Amongst Rebels. Revolving around themes of perseverence, survival, and overcoming life’s obstacles, frontman Jason Pearson – a.k.a. Dr. Magic – states the album to be biographical, “true stories based on horrible situations I’ve faced, every time I thought my entire world was ending.” Among these experiences were the loss of loved ones, the end of a relationship, job, and home in a short timespan, resulting in a sense of urgency and pure angst that has defined Syd.31’s sound; and yet, Pearson assures us the album’s message is a positive one, “I want others to feel their trauma through this album and realize everything is gonna be ok, whatever is thrown at you.” Released in August 2018, the music video for the album’s first single, “Bulldoze Everything” was ultimately banned by Google advertising due to its “explicit content;” the band enjoyed the controversy without irony, sarcasm, or compromise.







Walk Amongst Rebels, which follows Syd.31’s 2017 debut The Last Punks on Earth. also presents the band’s move towards “a cinematic level of production, including licensed work from some of the best percussionists and film soundtrack producers in the world.” As well, the cover artwork was commissioned by award winning artist Sam Hayles of Dose Productions; among Hayles’ credtis are the likes of Pitchshifter, Celldweller, Earthtone9, and Skindred. The album is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp, with a release date of June 24. Along with the title track, “Being Human” and “Bulldoze Everything” can be streamed to preview the album.





