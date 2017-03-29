Release date announced for Cubanate retrospective collection





Legendary industrial/metal act Cubanate has announced the release of Brutalism, a retrospectice collection featuring 14 tracks from the band’s first three albums from 1992 to 1996. Scheduled for release on May 5 via Armalyte Industries, Brutalism will include remastered versions of some of the band’s most celebrated singles like “Oxyacetylene,” “Body Burn,” and “Joy,” with front man Marc Heal stating that he is pleased and surprised at how fresh they sound. He goes on to say, “Cubanate could never have happened without the destruction of that awful ’80s rockist thing by the Seattle bands. They made rock dirty and experimental again and for awhile

everything was blurred and up in the air,” referring to the band’s beginnings in the industrial clubs, “before fetish became mainstream.”

In addition, Cubanate will be performing its first live shows in the UK since 1999 at Glasgow’s Saint Luke’s on April 28, and London’s O2 Academy Islington on April 30. Joining the band for these performances will be Je$us Loves Amerika, Empirion, Cease2Xist, and fellow ColdWaves alumni Kanga; tickets for the events are now available via TicketWeb. An appearance is also planned for the Terminus Impact Festival in Calgary, Canada later in July.

Cubanate first formed as a four piece in the summer of 1992, with Heal and guitarist Phil Barry carrying on the mantle for the band’s subsequent releases, such as 1995’s Cyberia and 1996’s Barbarossa. Heralded for the influential merging of techno and rock, the band achieved recognition for its innovative sound and aggressive, antagonistic, and sometimes violent live performances; Cubanate has shared the stage with Gary Numan, Front 242, Front Line Assembly, The Sisters of Mercy, Sheep on Drugs, and Rammstein to name a few. The band split in 2000 after the release of Interference, which was released in 1998 via WaxTrax! and saw the band incorporating drum & bass elements. Heal and Barry would then go on to form other projects and pursue other endeavors, with murmurings of a Cubanate reformation finally being resolved with the band’s triumphant performance at Chicago’s ColdWaves V festival in 2016.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)