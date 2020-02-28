With the impending release of the band’s latest album, A Blue Girl, Chicago industrial/alt. rock collective The Joy Thieves will be unveiling a new music video for the title track, “A Blue Girl,” on Friday, March 6. Making its premiere on ReGen Magazine, we are happy to share this preview of what you can all expect next week!
The A Blue Girl album will be released on March 13 via Armalyte Industries in CD digipak and digital formats. Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp.
The Joy Thieves
Armalyte Industries
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)