



With the impending release of the band’s latest album, A Blue Girl, Chicago industrial/alt. rock collective The Joy Thieves will be unveiling a new music video for the title track, “A Blue Girl,” on Friday, March 6. Making its premiere on ReGen Magazine , we are happy to share this preview of what you can all expect next week!







The A Blue Girl album will be released on March 13 via Armalyte Industries in CD digipak and digital formats. Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp.





