



Having released the Unbroken album in May of last year, German synthpop act Sea of Sin now premieres the lyric video for the fifth and latest single from the record. Appropriately and ironically titled “Valentine,” the single showcases the catchier, mellower side of the band, offset by the deep emotions experienced when love is broken, tapping into Sea of Sin’s pronounced sense of lyrical melancholia; due for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the “Valentine” single will be presented in a radio edit, along with the more energetic Crashed Wires mix, with pre-orders available now. Making its premiere on ReGen Magazine one day ahead of the single’s release, the lyric video for the song is comparatively lightweight, perhaps to the point of whimsical, allowing the strength of the words and the lovelorn story to shine through to the listener.





Sea of Sin

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)