



ReGen Magazine is now on Spotify!!! Now, you can hear music from a variety of styles and categories to showcase the sounds of the industrial, electro, and alternative underground, with new playlists appearing weekly – specially selected and curated by ReGen Contributing Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel.

To kick things off is the “Staff Favorites of 2019” – 25 tracks of boot-stomping, fist-waving industrial and electro tracks that were in regular rotation throughout that year. You’ll hear gems from the likes of Front Line Assembly, Cyanotic, Comaduster w/Mari Kattman, HEALTH, Ghostfeeder, Celldweller, Strvngers, Fact Pattern, and more!







Check back every week for a new ReGen Spotify Playlist!

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)