ReGen Magazine Exclusive: Cervello Elettronico music video premiere, Canadian dates announced





Having released the Logical Fears album in November of 2016, experimental electro/EBM act Cervello Elettronico has unveiled the music video for the pulse pounding title track; directed and animated by Francesco Brunotti, ReGen Magazine is proud to present the “Logical Fears” video in a special exclusive! “While Logical Fears was a very politically inspired album, this video shows a new dimension to the concept,” states Cervello Elettronico maestro David Christian. “The animation conveys techno-phobia and the war machine. which is unfortunately very relevant to our time.” He goes on to say of his collaboration with Brunotti, “I’ve been very fortunate to collaborate with many talented artists this year – Gabriel from Blackswitch Labs, Roland Danielzig, and now Francesco.” Brunotti has also created videos for the likes of 3TEETH, Drifting in Silence, ∆AIMON, and Japan Suicide among others.







In addition to the “Logical Fears” music video, Cervello Elettronico has announced two Canadian performances, taking place on November 17 at Le Belmont in Montreal – presented by AMP Industrial Events – and November 18 at Swizzles in Ottawa – presented by The Outsider Collective. Also on the bill for the Montreal gig are End.User, Lenny Dee, Lowebrau, Synthamesk, and others; End.User once again joins Cervello Elettronico for the Ottawa performance, as well as Antigen Shift.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)