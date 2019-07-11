



ReGen Magazine is proud to present the latest single from electro/rock act and FiXT artist The Anix, titled “Disappear,” from the upcoming studio album, Hologram. Written, mixed, and produced by Brandon Smith, the emotive and atmospheric track thematically deals with the need to overcome self-doubt and the internal fears that we will be abandoned by those we care most about; conceptually, “Disappear” continues to showcase The Anix’s bridging together audio and visual art forms into “a counter-culture cyberpunk multimedia experience” – electronic and alternative rock musical styles are given shape by sleekly designed artwork, photography, video, and hand-crafted merchandise, making The Anix one of FiXT’s most versatile and accomplished acts. Available to purchase or stream at https://fanlink.to/_disappear (or via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore), “Disappear” marks the fourth single from Hologram, following “Talking In My Sleep,” “Everlasting Love,” and “Chrome.”







ReGen ‘s editor-in-chief comments about the song, “The Anix immediately transfixes the listener with elegant layers of synth and percussion, Brandon Smith’s sensual and emotive melodies engage and insinuate their way into your psyche as distant cries of guitar feedback hover ghostlike in the background. The chorus bursts into a cinematic deluge of subtle rock textures and electrified atmospheres, the driving yet downtempo beats sure to send shivers down the spine and entice one’s body to move involuntarily. ‘Disappear’ is a fine track that presents all the music of The Anix has to offer – as good as it gets… and maybe better.”

Hologram marks the second album from The Anix since signing to FiXT in early 2018, following a year after the Shadow_Movement debut album.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)