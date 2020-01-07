



In this special ReGen Magazine exclusive, electro/industrial act SPANKTHENUN premieres a new music video for “Glitch,” the opening track off the latest album, Initial Decay Control. “We were going for an early ’90s vibe,” comments SPANKTHENUN’s Eric Hanes about the song, pointing specifically to the track’s use of samples and the focus on groove, “not just pounding the listener with noise and beats, though we do that too.” Of the video, Hanes further states its intention to be “social commentary on the injustices of our government and war, and the comparisons to following social media blindly;” this thematically relates to the previous video for Assemblage 23’s remix of “Slow Suicide,” which called attention to the various distractions – including social media – people endure in the modern era.







Initial Decay Control is available digitally now, with physical copies to be released on January 28; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp. Eight of the album’s 12 tracks, including “Glitch,” were produced by SPANKTHENUN with iVardensphere’s Scott Fox; the remaining tracks feature the talents of Colin Allrich (Slighter), Jay Ruin (Ruinizer), Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip), and Zoog Von Rock (Angelspit).





SPANKTHENUN

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)