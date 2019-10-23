



Electro/industrial group SPANKTHENUN has announced the October 24 release of its latest single, “Slow Suicide,” one of several smaller EP and single releases leading up to a full-length album in December. With three remixes of the title track and the additional mashup track “Killx3/Dust,” SPANKTHENUN’s Eric Hanes states that the song calls attention “to the things we do day-to-day – whether it is food, health, or social media – that are not really good for us all, and distract us from the important things in life. One day we will wake up and wonder what we missed while we were looking down at our phones all that time.” With this lyric video for the Assemblage 23 remix of the song making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , Hanes says “We thought the video should represent the same concepts.”







Hanes goes on to say of the video that “we wanted to tap into the meaning and social themes in the song,” those of the various “things we do day to day ultimately will lead us down that path of death.” Touching on the implications of digital and social media and the “selfie generation,” Hanes appropriately sums up the song as “We are our own worst enemies when it comes to what is good or bad for us.”

The “Slow Suicide” single also features a remix by Slighter, which Hanes clarifies to be the version to appear on the upcoming album Initial Decay Control. He comments that this version of the song is intended to set expectations in the listener for what the new album’s tone and concepts have in store, while the more darkwave direction of the Assemblage 23 remix has inspired the band to pursue a similar sound on an album to be produced next year. On past singles “Regression Complex,” “Mind Control,” and “Spiderbaby,” SPANKTHENUN has utilized the remix and production efforts of Electronic Substance Abuse, iVardensphere, and Leæther Strip. Hanes concludes with the hope that listening to the singles in order will reveal “a progression of living breathing ideas and be able to trace its transitions from an idea to reality and beyond.”

