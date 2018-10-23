ReGen Exclusive: Slighter reveals single and music video from upcoming album





Electro/industrial act Slighter, the project of Colin Cameron Allrich, has announced the release of an expanded edition of the Cause / Effect EP, with the opening track “Light on Dark” as the album’s first single. ReGen Magazine is pleased to present the music video for this track, a vibrant and disconcerting visual cornucopia that matches the song’s steely electro/industrial atmosphere; described by the artist as “hitting with heavy mid-tempo beats and grinding guitar riffs accented with drum & bass ferocity,” “Light or Dark” is a sonic concoction true to Slighter’s hybridized style to create “the perfect amalgamation of the cyberpunk vibes found on the original Cause / Effect EP.”







The Cause / Effect EP was released in June of this year, with the expanded edition to be released on October 25 via Bandcamp; featuring two brand new songs and revised versions of the original tracks, the expanded edition also includes remixes by N.Y.C. techno/industrial act Moris Blak, L.A.’s Machines with Human Skin, and bonus remixes by Mus0r and Microwaved of tracks from the 2017 Erode album. The digital edition is now available for pre-order, while a CD digipal limited to 75 signed and numbered copies is also available with three additional tracks









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)