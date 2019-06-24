



In a special ReGen Magazine exclusive, Baltimore electro/industrial act Stoneburner is premiering the music video for “The Angel of Abscess” from the upcoming full-length album Technology Implies Belligerence. Tribal percussion, steely bass drones, and shrill violins providing a distinct ethnic ambient texture, all topped off by Steven Archer’s acerbic vocals coalesce into a scathing soundtrack to a blood-and-bone-laden visual display on a set that according to him “took four days to build.” He goes on to explain, “The song and video are both based on a painting I did a number of years back.” “The Angel of Abscess” marks the second video release from the album, following less than a week after ReGen ‘s premiere of “So Much More Aware So Much Less Perceptive.”







Technology Implies Belligerence is due for release on July 12 via Negative Gain Productions, and is currently available for pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp.





