ReGen Exclusive: New music video from DIVE





With the new album, Underneath, now released, pioneering electro/EBM act DIVE has completed a music video for the track “Far Away,” directed and edited by DFM of F Squared Media. “I met Dirk Ivens at the Kinetik Festival 3.0 back in 2010,” states DFM, continuing to say that he’s “been itching to also work with Dirk. I’m really happy that I finally got the opportunity.” In a special ReGen Magazine Exclusive: Marceau unveils his visual accompaniment to DIVE’s “Far Away,” featuring a frantic montage of distorted videos of nighttime flight and airport traffic, creating what DFM describes as “very chaotic because of the rhythm, which is textbook DIVE.” He goes on to state, “There’s something airy about the synths; it triggered a bunch of imagery – it made me think of Trans-Atlantic flights, the commotion of travel, crowds…” DFM had previously directed a video for Monolith, the solo project of Eric Van Wonterghem (of Absolute Body Control, which also features DIVE’s Dirk Ivens). He has also directed videos for such innovative musical outfits as The Rorscach Garden, Michael Idehall, Northumbria, Steel Hook Prostheses, and End.user

“Far Away” is featured on Underneath, which was released on May 11 via Out of Line Music, marking the legendary electronic act’s first album since 2004’s Behind the Sun.







Dirk Ivens/DIVE

Out of Line Music

F Squared Media

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)