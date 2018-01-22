ReGen Exclusive: Murder Weapons unveils debut music video





At long last, three years after the release of the band’s Guilty debut EP in 2015, Seattle horror/industrial act Murder Weapons has unveiled the music video for the track “HIVE.” With cinematography by Tetraknot, “HIVE” showcases the band’s penchant for blood, gore, and dark imagery atop an aggressive onslaught of pummeling riffs and beats driven by scathing sequences and the powerful and soulful vocals of songstress Dawn Woodkill. Murder Weapons premiered the video on Friday, January 19 at Tacoma, WA’s Blue Mouse Theatre as part of an event presented by Friday Night Frights for a screening of ’80s slasher cult classic New Year’s Evil. ReGen Magazine is pleased to premiere “HIVE” for you readers; Guilty is available to purchase via Bandcamp and other online outlets.







Murder Weapons began life as Lunatic Clam, sparked by a disdain for groups who offered little in the way of visual spectacle or showmanship onstage. Since forming in 2014, Murder Weapons has gone on to be at the forefront of Seattle’s underground gore/rock scene opening for the likes of My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, SKOLD, DOPE, Davey Suicide, The Birthday Massacre, Angelspit, and more.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)