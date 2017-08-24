Aug 2017 24

ReGen Exclusive: lvl premieres track from newly remastered debut
 
After a long absence, FiXT artist lvl has returned, announcing the official re-releases of his long out-of-print albums Devil’s Advocate and Denial. In a special ReGen Magazine Exclusive, lvl has premiered the remastered “She: Backslide,” the opening track from the debut album, showcasing the artist’s signature blend of crunchy guitars, frenetic rhythms, and caustic electronics, topped off by lvl’s emotive lyrics and vocals.
 

 
lvl - Devil's Advocate (2017 Remaster)Originally released in 1999, Devil’s Advocate will be out on September 8 via FiXT, with 2003’s Denial following on September 29; newly remastered and upgraded to feature unreleased rarities and bonus tracks, this marks lvl’s first releases since the 2007 Re:home (Home Remixes) single. Among the many bonus tracks on Devil’s Advocate is the Circle of Dust remix of “Backslide,” reuniting brothers Klayton and lvl – the track was originally featured on the deluxe edition of the Circle of Dust’s remastered Metamorphosis released in 2016.
Pre-orders for the remastered editions of Devil’s Advocate are available now via FiXT, while pre-orders for Denial will be made available on September 15.

 

