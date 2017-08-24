ReGen Exclusive: lvl premieres track from newly remastered debut





After a long absence, FiXT artist lvl has returned, announcing the official re-releases of his long out-of-print albums Devil’s Advocate and Denial. In a special ReGen Magazine Exclusive, lvl has premiered the remastered “She: Backslide,” the opening track from the debut album, showcasing the artist’s signature blend of crunchy guitars, frenetic rhythms, and caustic electronics, topped off by lvl’s emotive lyrics and vocals.







Originally released in 1999, Devil’s Advocate will be out on September 8 via FiXT, with 2003’s Denial following on September 29; newly remastered and upgraded to feature unreleased rarities and bonus tracks, this marks lvl’s first releases since the 2007 Re:home (Home Remixes) single. Among the many bonus tracks on Devil’s Advocate is the Circle of Dust remix of “Backslide,” reuniting brothers Klayton and lvl – the track was originally featured on the deluxe edition of the Circle of Dust’s remastered Metamorphosis released in 2016.

Pre-orders for the remastered editions of Devil’s Advocate are available now via FiXT, while pre-orders for Denial will be made available on September 15.

FiXT

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)