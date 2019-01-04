ReGen Exclusive: Dom Sith premieres new project, God Is 7, with debut track





ReGen Magazine is pleased to premiere this latest offering from God Is 7, the new project from U.K. electronic producer Dom Sith. Layers of dynamic hip-hop inspired percussion, trippy ambient passages, and slithering bass coalesce into a darkly enticing track in this Creeping Death Version of “7 INC,” showcasing Sith’s desire for GI7 to be “a stronger, darker sound and vision” than his earlier more soundtrack-oriented work, further stating “I want GI7 to be a brand.” Taking influence from the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Burial, Tricky, and The Haxan Cloak, Sith comments, “This is going to be more powerful – the beats on this are more influenced by hip-hop, U.K. grime, and industrial. It’s still a soundtrack, but it’s meant to put to a listener on edge, and to make you a little bit uncomfortable.” The track’s cover image was developed by Andrew Jones, best known for his work with Taproot.





God Is 7

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)