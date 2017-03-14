ReGen Exclusive: Decorum unveil first single from upcoming EP





Having formed in 2015 in Brooklyn, NY, post-punk act Decorum is following up on last year’s debut V A I L EP and the “Near Gone” / “No Haven” single with a new EP, titled S U M S. In a special ReGen Magazine Exclusive, the band has premiered from the upcoming EP the track “Dead Wait” via SoundCloud, full of the band’s “moody and weird but still melodic” style. Described by Shoplifters Union as sounding “like something that narrowly missed the cut for Joy Division’s seminal debut Unknown Pleasures,” the track is an excellent showcase for the band’s unorthodox dual bass guitar sound, delivered by Leif and Sable, with Shay’s minimal but ambient drumming.

Decorum will also be embarking on a North American tour, beginning and ending in the band’s hometown of Brooklyn, from March 29 through April 14, with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Toronto; full dates can be viewed on the band’s website.







Decorum

Website, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)