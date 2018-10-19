



Black Tape for a Blue Girl has announced the October 26 release of the digital edition of the band’s twelfth album, To Touch the Milky Way, and ReGen Magazine is privileged to be able to present this exclusive stream of the album in its entirety as a special preview of what the album holds. Funded via a successful Kickstarter campaign, the seven tracks on To Touch the Milky Way showcases the prominent darkwave act’s distinctively ethereal textures and haunting melodic atmospheres, led by the alluring vocals of Danielle Herrera and Michael Plaster. Founder Sam Rosenthal has described the album as a creation of “sparser textural ambient sections, which flow out of the ethereal vocal sections” to present themes of “overcoming self-imposed boundaries” and characters that “strive to take hold of the life they have left unlived.” He is joined by multi-instrumentalist Chase Dobson, Desden Dolls drummer and longtime associate Brian Viglione, and Nick Shadow, with model and non-binary pornstar Mercy West portraying an androgynous alien traveler in the album’s artwork..







Pre-orders for To Touch the Milky Way are now available via Bandcamp and the Projekt Records website, in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the street date for physical editions on November 2. Vinyl editions are limited to quantities of 300, pressed on 140-gram split color white and brown vinyl with a 12-inch lyric card and 24pt jacket, while Patron supporters will be granted access to this and 10 back catalog releases, along with supporter-only exclusives.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)