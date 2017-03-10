ReGen Exclusive: Bestial Mouths remixed by Ludovico Technique





ReGen Magazine is proud to present this track from Los Angeles electro/goth outfit Bestial Mouths, “Worn Skin” remixed by electro/industrial sensation Ludovico Technique. Transforming the darkly ritualistic ambience of the original version into an energetic dance floor killer, Ludovico Technique’s remix is but a mere taste of what listeners can expect on Bestial Mouths’ upcoming album, [Still] Heartless, to be released on March 15 via Cleopatra Records. With additional remixes by the likes of Die Krupps, Danny Saber, CX Kidtronik (Atari Teenage Riot), and more, [Still] Heartless offers a vicious and virulent companion to 2016’s Heartless, and providing audiences a preview into the blackened sensual atmosphere of Bestial Mouths on the eve of the band’s upcoming U.S. tour, beginning March 17 in Boston, MA and continuing until April 15 in Vancouver; additional tour dates can be found via the Bestial Mouths website.





Bestial Mouths

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Ludovico Technique

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Cleopatra Records

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)