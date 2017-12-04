ReGen Exclusive: Afflicted by Design unveils music video, "Warm and Pretty Lies"





In this special ReGen Magazine Exclusive, Austin, TX based industrial/rock act Afflicted by Design has unveiled the music video for the track “Warm and Pretty Lies,” taken from the band’s latest EP, Lies, Lies, Lies!. Written and directed by Ken Morales of Empyrean Motion Pictures, the video features the director’s twist on the Mr. and Mrs. Smith scenario with a nod toward ’70s horror films. Of the video’s concept, Gnolfo states “I wanted to go dark and tell the story of a couple who are each serial killers, trying to hide that dark secret from each other.” Based on a story by band leader S.A. Sebastian Gnolfo, the track was written “about the lies people tell each other in a new relationship,” and “the ‘nice’ lies that we tell each other.” For the recording of the song, Gnolfo was joined by guitarist and guitar synthesist Fred Fata (ex-Otto’s Daughter), drummer Rom Gov (Seek Irony), and in a special guest vocal Rona Rougeheart (SINE, Dead Love Club). Lies, Lies, Lies! was released in January of 2017, following four years after the band’s 2013 #nameless debut. Gnolfo is currently working on a new EP, with plans for a 2018 release. Along with videos for The Moeller Bros feat. Angelo Moore and Eden Burning, Ken Morales is currently shooting a feature-length horror movie, Golgotha.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)