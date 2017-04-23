Raven Black releases latest music video, teases summer headlining tour





Los Angeles alt./metal band Raven Black has unveiled the official music video for “Twinkle Twinkle Little Scars,” the new single off the group’s Seven Sins EP. Having premiered originally on Revolver Magazine , the video was directed by Josh Apple and shot by Andrew Spirk of Monobloc Studios, with art direction by Xavier LS Dellinger showcasing the band’s darkly playful visual style.

The Seven Sins EP was released in September, 2016 via WURM Group, recorded by Grammy nominated producer Ulrich Wild (Fishbone, White Zombie, Prong, Deftones). Having previously been managed by Aaron Rossi (MINISTRY, Prong) and working with Grammy winning producer Logan Mader on the Midnight Dreary EP in June of 2014, the band then revamped its lineup in October and began working on the Seven Sins EP with Wild, with plans for a new album to follow, titled 13.

Raven Black made its tour debut with Mushroomhead in October, 2016, subsequently appearing at Rock Fest 2017, Foco Festival, Dirt Fest, SXSW Heart of Texas Rock Festival, and Hell & Heaven Festival, with the band’s live performances garnering much praise from critics and fans alike. Dates for the band’s headlining The Hex O’Clock summer tour in July/August will be announced in June.





