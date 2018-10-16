Randolph's Grin to release Halloween themed EP, produced by Lord of the Lost





More than a year after the release of the band’s acclaimed Intent album and following a successful European summer tour, electro/goth duo Randolph’s Grin returns with a new single for the Halloween season. The Vampire Mode EP features five new tracks produced by Lord of the Lost’s Chris Harms and Benny Lawrenz, who also produced the previous record, at Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, Germany. The EP’s first track, “Vampire” will be released as the first single on Halloween, showcasing the ghostly and melodic vocals of Heidi Winkler atop the scorching electronic textures and thrusting beats of Robert Andrew Bowman; the full EP will then be released on November 16.

Randolph’s Grin

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Lord of the Lost

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)