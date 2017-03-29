Rammstein to release latest concert film on DVD and Blu-ray





RAMMSTEIN:PARIS, which debuted as a limited theatrical release, will be released to DVD on May 19. Pioneering Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund, who has previously worked with The Prodigy, Metallica, and The Rolling Stones, and is known for his unorthodox filming style, captured the pyrotechnic splendor and spectacle of a Rammstein concert with 30 cameras during two shows at Paris’ Palais Omnisports Arena during 2012’s Made in Germany tour. The 22 song set list spans Rammstein’s catalog, from “Wollt ihr das Bett in Flammen sehen?,” the first song from the very first album, to “Frühling in Paris” from the most recent studio album, 2009’s Liebe Ist für Alle Da. The movie will be released as standard DVD or Blu-ray discs, special editions with a companion two disc CD, a limited “Metal” edition with dual CD and Blu-ray, and a deluxe boxset with four vinyl LPs, two CDs, and Blu-ray. The double live CD is also available separately. All formats are available for pre-order now.









