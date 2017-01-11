Raizer unveils lyric video for track off upcoming debut album





Hailing from Eastern Europe, the hybrid electro/rock act Raizer is set to unleash a hard-hitting debut album on the FiXT imprint, titled We Are the Future. Featuring the band’s signature amalgam of rock, drum & bass, and varying styles of EDM, and mixed and co-produced by Sebastian Komor (Squarehead, Icon of Coil, Komor Kommando), We Are the Future is set for release on January 20, with pre-orders for the album and an instrumental version now available via the FiXT website. In anticipation of the album’s release, Raizer has released a lyric video for the track “Abduction,” with animation produced by ColdEyes Productions.

FiXT owner Klayton (Celldweller, Circle of Dust, Scandroid) first signed Raizer in 2015, having been impressed by the band’s demo submission via SoundCloud. In addition, Raizer has included a statement of the group’s Top 5 favorite electro/rock hybrid albums, offering further insight into the members’ collective influences.





The Prodigy

Album: The Fat of the Land

Released in 1997

“This is the first album that turned us onto hybrid genres. We were immediately captivated when we heard it.”



Celldweller

Album: Celldweller

Released in 2003

“This was an iconic album for us. It has such a creative combination of rock and electronic music, and of course tons of hit tracks!”



Pendulum

Album: Immersion

Released in 2010

“One of our favorite albums; the perfect combination of drum & bass and pop music.”



Blue Stahli

Album: Blue Stahli

Released in 2011

“When we first heard Blue Stahli, we had no idea it was so closely connected with Celldweller, but it still impressed us. This album has been near the top of our playlists ever since.”



The Qemists

Album: Warrior Sound

Released in 2016

“We wanted to hear a record like this for so long, and finally, the guys from The Qemists delivered it!”

Raizer

Facebook, SoundCloud

FiXT

Website, Webstore, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

ColdEyes Productions

Website, Facebook



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)