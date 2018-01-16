Rabbit Junk to release first new album since 2010





Scheduled for release on January 26, electro/industrial and punk/digital hardcore act Rabbit Junk will unveil the band’s first full-length album since 2010. Exploring a new level of songwriting, production, and intensity, Rabbit Junk Will Die!: Meditations on Mortality is sure to be heralded as Rabbit Junk’s most ambitious record yet, with themes responding to the resurgence of cyberpunk aesthetics and “the dark mood of an increasingly authoritarian planet.” The band states that the record “seeks to capture the liberating yet terrifying moment in which we accept our mortality and take responsiblity for our one guaranteed life,” concluding with defiance, “we intend to make this life count for something!” Meditations on Mortality is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp, and will be a “pay what you want” item via Glitch Mode Recordings; the record will also be available via other online platforms like Spotify, iTunes, and Google Play.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)