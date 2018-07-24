Psyclon Nine returns with long awaited new album





With the band performing the first two dates of Panic Lift’s upcoming U.S. tour, harsh electro/industrial act Psyclon Nine has announced its latest album, Icon of the Adversary. The long awaited album marks the band’s first release of new material since 2013’s Order of the Shadow: Act 1 and the 2014 remix album Disorder: The Shadow Sessions. Front man and creative force Nero Bellum stating that he “had to travel to a very dark place to make this album,” with Psyclon Nine promising that Icon of the Adversary to be the band’s darkest, most stunning, and unrelentingly evil album yet. With a release date of August 24 via Metropolis Records, pre-orders are now available via the label’s website and Bandcamp.





Psyclon Nine

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)