Jul 2018 24

Psyclon Nine returns with long awaited new album0

Posted In News

Psyclon Nine returns with long awaited new album
 
With the band performing the first two dates of Panic Lift’s upcoming U.S. tour, harsh electro/industrial act Psyclon Nine has announced its latest album, Icon of the Adversary. The long awaited album marks the band’s first release of new material since 2013’s Order of the Shadow: Act 1 and the 2014 remix album Disorder: The Shadow Sessions. Front man and creative force Nero Bellum stating that he “had to travel to a very dark place to make this album,” with Psyclon Nine promising that Icon of the Adversary to be the band’s darkest, most stunning, and unrelentingly evil album yet. With a release date of August 24 via Metropolis Records, pre-orders are now available via the label’s website and Bandcamp.
 
Panic Lift announces late summer tour with FIRES

 

Psyclon Nine
Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
Metropolis Records
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!