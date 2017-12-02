Belgian electro-pop project Psy’Aviah has announced that its next album, Lightflare is now available for pre-order. The collaborative project’s founder, Yves Schelpe describes the album as a personal “testament to hope” inspired by his experience with music therapy and chronicling his “journey from utter despair towards joy and happiness.” The album’s 14 tracks transition from darkness to light in the group’s signature style of synthpop, electro-pop, trip-hop, and the occassional heavier dance track.

Psy’Aviah selected a wide range of male and female vocalists to bring Lightflare to life; live vocalist Marieke Lightband is joined by Ellia Bisker and Kyoko Bartsoen (ex-Hooverphonic, Lunascape), Michael Evans (MiXE1), Mari Kattman, Fallon Nieves, and David Chamberlin (Entrzelle). Guitars by Junksista’s Jürgen Brischar and live member Ben van de Cruys round out the sound, with mixing by Mitia Wexler, mastering by Geert de Wilde (IC 434), and design by Japanese artist Tomoki Haysaka adding the finishing touches.

Lightflare is scheduled to release on February 9, 2018 via Alfa Matrix. The album will be available in CD and digital formats, along with a limited double CD edition with four exclusive tracks and remixes by Assemblage 23, Jean-Marc Lederman, SD-KRTR, People Theatre, Chaos All Stars, Alter Future, Rool, Cyborgdrive, and Isserley.





Psy’Aviah

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, YouTube

Alfa Matrix

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)