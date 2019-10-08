



With 2019 marking three decades since the prominent underground metal band released its first album, PRONG has announced the follow-up to 2017’s Zero Days. “Since the beginning of our career, we’ve done almost everything ourselves,” states PRONG founder, guitarist, and vocalist Tommy Victor as he reflects on the band’s independent spirit and methods over the years; “Today, we’re back to the beginning, we’ve come full circle,” as the band will release the Age of Defiance EP on November 29 via Steamhammer/SPV, to be preceded by the “End of Sanity” digital single on October 25. The EP showcases the alt. metal trio’s varied blend of styles, with the single presenting “a thrash/hardcore/crossover number in typical PRONG style,” as Victor explains, while the title track “Age of Defiance” demonstrates the group’s propensity for grooving rhythms, haunting melodies, with just a tinge of industrial and alternative flair to keep things “fresh and contemporary;” the remaining three tracks – “Rude Awakening,” “Another Worldly Device,” and “Cut Rate” – were recorded live at Huxleys Neue Welt in Berlin during PRONG’s 2015 headlining tour. Age of Defiance is available for pre-order now via all major outlets and will be released in digital, CD, and 12-inch orange vinyl formats; the band is currently continuing a North American tour with Agnostic Front and Hatebreed, the “End of Sanity” single written especially for the tour. A full listing of live dates can be found on the PRONG website.







The band’s last full-length album, Zero Days was released in July 2017; a lyric/performance video for the album track “Blood Out of Stone,” directed by Boris Bouma, was released on September 20. The band’s lineup currently features Victor, drummer Aaron Rossi, and bassist/backing vocalist Fred Ziomek.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)