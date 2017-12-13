German dark electro group Project Pitchfork has announced that its next album, Akkretion, will be released in early 2018. The album is the first in a planned experimental trilogy and serves as an overture exploring themes of birth and death against a backdrop of cosmic grandeur, conjuring scintillating sonic nebulae, and pulsating galaxies of sound. The companion albums Fragment and Elysium are due out later in the year. Akkretion will be available as a standard CD and a limited edition hardcover two-disc book featuring a bonus song and remixes. Both versions are expected out February 16, 2018 and may be pre-ordered now at Storming the Base.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)