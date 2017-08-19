Primitive Race announces details of upcoming sophomore album





Industrial/rock band Primitive Race has announced the release of Soul Pretender, the group’s second full-length album, on November 3 via Metropolis Records. Once again featuring the core lineup of Chris Kniker, Mark Gemini Thwaite, and Erie Loch, Soul Pretender is stated to be a less polished yet more focused and organic sounding record than the self-titled debut, powered by the presence of new guest musicians Chuck Mosley (ex-Faith No More) and Dale Crover (Melvins), who was brought in due to his association with Primitive Race collaborator Mark Brooks. “I love Dale’s style,” Kniker states of Crover’s contributions, which bring “a whole different tone, energy, and vibe to the songs,” while Mosley brings “this gritty yet soulful style of punk rock to the mix.” Behind the scenes, Crover’s performances were engineered by longtime Melvins associate Toshi Kasai Soul Pretender, recorded over the course of a single weekend. Soul Pretender was mixed by Joe Haze, who had previously remixed two past Primitive Race songs before being asked to mix the whole of the new record, and mastered by the renowned Maor Appelbaum, who had mastered Faith No More’s Sol Invictus and remastered We Care a Lot.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)