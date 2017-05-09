Prick debut to be rereleased on vinyl





The 1995 self-titled debut album from Kevin McMahon’s post Lucky Pierre project, Prick, will be rereleased on vinyl May 12. The album began as four demos recorded with friend and former Lucky Pierre member Trent Reznor in 1992 at Reznor’s studios in Los Angeles and New Orleans. McMahon completed the album in England with British producer Warne Livesey after Reznor left the project to begin work on Nine Inch Nails’ The Downward Spiral. Guitarist Chris Schleyer and drummer Andy Kubiszewski (Exotic Birds, Stabbing Westward) were brought onboard and the group recorded eight additional tracks. Six of these new songs and the original four McMahon/Reznor demos became the final tracklist for the album, which was originally released on Nothing Records. The “Animal” single and its accompanying music video were in heavy rotation on alternative radio and MTV. Following the success of the release, McMahon assembled a new lineup for live shows, and Prick toured in support of Nine Inch Nails and David Bowie on 1995’s Outside tour. Creative disputes with Nothing Records’ parent company Interscope led to Prick being dropped from the label before a follow-up album could be recorded. McMahon released an independent follow-up album online in 2002 after a fight with Interscope for the rights to existing Prick songs. Prick is now available for pre-order via Storming the Base.



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)