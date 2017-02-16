Precious Child unveils NSFW music video





Los Angeles based cinematic progressive/industrial artist Precious Child has premiered the video for “My Little Problem” off of the third studio album, Trapped. Director Cade’s inspiration of “campy sci-fi thrillers like David Cronenberg’s Videodrome” is evident in the retro ’80s dystopian aesthetic of luridly lit visuals and polygonal animations pulsing to an insistent beat. The explicit video continues the tale of the protagonist from the “Phantom” video, exploring themes of self discovery, synthetic nature, and sexuality as they unfurl in time to a hypnotic melody. Cade explains that the video is a study of “the current pop culture fascination with freeing ourselves from the decay and pain that is contingent with inhabiting a physical body,” which asks viewers, “If technology allows us to transcend into conscious machines, unable to feel pain, will we feel anything at all but a pressing sense of existentialism?”

The music video for “My Little Problem” premiered on Paste Magazine . Precious Child is currently in the studio working on a full-length LP with members of Filter, Puscifer, and Stolen Babies, expected to be released later in 2017.





Precious Child

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)