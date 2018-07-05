Precious Child announces U.S. tour and releases new album





Experimental musician and video artist Precious Child has released a new album, WHOLLOHW, which includes the tracks “Whole” and “The Way” from the project’s latest videos. The record explores the concepts of self, existence, and ego as technology, spurred by conversations about identity following the release of “My Little Problem (Violet Door).” Precious Child comments that while the album’s palindrome title has multiple meanings, like all art, “what it means to you, however, is the particle and that’s the only meaning that matters.” WHOLLOHW is available now through the artist’s website. A U.S. tour in support of the album, The Identity Tour, kicks off July 12 in Tucson, AZ and continues until September 10 in Oakland, CA; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Precious Child website.

Precious Child

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)