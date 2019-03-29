Precious Child and Hot Pink Satan announce U.S. spring tour





Pittsburgh electro duo Hot Pink Satan will be joining forces with Los Angeles dark pop act Precious Child this spring for a U.S. tour. Kicking off on May 11 in St. Louis, MO and continuing until May 26 in Philadelphia, PA, the tour will be in support of both bands’ 2018 releases, with Hot Pink Satan having released its Spells debut in the fall, and Precious Child having toured extensively in 2018 for the Whollohw and Hallow albums. The tour also follows up on three Precious Child solo dates earlier in the month; further information and a full listing of tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites.

Hot Pink Satan

Precious Child

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)