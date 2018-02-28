Feb 2018 28

Powerman 5000 announces second leg of U.S. New Wave Tour0

Powerman 5000 announces second leg of U.S. New Wave tour
 
Having released the New Wave album in October of 2017 and completed the first leg of the following tour, industrial/metal band Powerman 5000 has announced the second leg of the New Wave Tour. Beginning on April 10 in Lubbock, TX and concluding on May 6 in Flagstaff, AZ, this run of shows will include Powerman 5000’s appearance on two iHeart Radio shows in Florida – 98 Rockfest and Earthday Birthday. Further information and a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.
 

 

