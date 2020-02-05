



Swedish EBM group Pouppée Fabrikk has announced the release of Armén, the band’s first studio album of new material since the ’90s. Mastered by former member Jouni Ollila, the album will feature 10 tracks, among which will be the group’s first song in their native Swedish language, “Kom Ta Min Smärta.” Armén is due for release on March 27 via Alfa Matrix and will be available in digital, CD, and limited vinyl formats, with a limited deluxe CD box variant including a pin, patch, and bonus design material. All versions are available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the Alfa Matrix webstore, with two tracks available immediately with digital download pre-orders.







Formed in 1987, the band were leaders in the Elektronisk Kroppsmusik movement, evolving into a more guitar heavy style before disbanding in 1996 to pursue solo projects. Following the 1999 release of Your Pain – Our Gain (recorded in 1996), the group had a brief reunion in 2000, releasing a four-track mini CD, Elite Electronics, before taking another break; the band reformed again in 2009 with Christian R. stepping into Ollila’s role. The Dirt, an album of mostly previously unreleased demos with a handful of new songs, was released in 2013.

Pouppée Fabrikk

Facebook

Alfa Matrix

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)