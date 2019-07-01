



French “murder rock” act PORN has unveiled a new music video for the track “Evil Six Evil,” the fourth single off the band’s latest album, The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II. Directed by Matteo Vdiva, the erotically charged video presents a visual accompaniment to the character of Mr. Strangler, an alter-ego of PORN’s founder and front man Philippe Deschemin, whose odyssey of carnal and murderous fulfillment forms the backdrop of the group’s music. As The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II is the second in a planned trilogy of albums, the band states that “For Mr. Strangler and his crew, the Ogre is released; let the massacre begin!” Vdiva has also worked with the likes of Mono Inc. and Lord of the Lost. The “Evil Six Evil” single EP also include a remix by fellow French electro/rock act Hante., and was released on June 14.











PORN’s fourth album since its inception in 2004, The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II was released on February 22 via Echozone. A sequel to 2017’s The Ogre Inside-Act I, the album marks the band’s first collaboration with renowned product Tom Baker, whose past work includes the likes of Rob Zombie, Nine Inch Nails, and Marilyn Manson.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)