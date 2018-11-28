



Lyon, France based dark rock act PORN will release its fourth studio album, The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II, on February 22, 2019 worldwide. In 2017, PORN released its third album, The Ogre Inside-Act I, as the first act of a trilogy based on the enigmatic character Mr Strangler. By embracing his true self, Mr Strangler expresses his dark impulses without limitations, possessing no boundaries; with his crew, he commits murders and massacres. He also invites everyone to make a step forward and invites you to express your darkest desires and join his death cult. In this second act, the listener can expect references to infamous murderers and serial killers Richard Ramirez, Ed Kemper, Charles Manson, Richard Schaeffer, and Jeffrey Dahmer. The Darkest of Human Desires is the first collaboration between PORN and Tom Baker, who mastered several popular goth/rock/industrial albums including Marilyn Manson’s Antichrist Superstar, The Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails, MINISTRY’s Psalm 69, and Hellbilly Deluxe by Rob Zombie. Pre-orders for The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II are now available via the PORN Bandcamp.





