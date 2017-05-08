Poptone announces summer tour dates, launches PledgeMusic campaign for live album





Poptone – the new band featuring Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins with Diva Dompe – has launched a PledgeMusic campaign for a new live album, culled from various live studi orecordings and the band’s upcoming 2017 shows. Having worked together in Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, and Love and Rockets, Ash and Haskins formed Poptone earlier this year with Dompe (Haskins’ daughter) and performed two sold out Los Angeles shows in April. A full listing of dates for the trio’s U.S. tour can be found on the campaign website, with the May 19 date in Los Angeles and the June 3 date in Portland already sold out. Among the tracks the band will be performing will be new versions of classics like “Lions,” “Twist,” An American Dream,” Go!,” “Slice of Life,” and more, with Haskins on drums, Ash on guitar and saxophone, and Dompe on bass and keyboards. Perks from the campaign include exclusive tour updates, live videos, first listens to recordings, and more to come throughout the summer and fall, with the album to be released digitally in October.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)