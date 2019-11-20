



As the band’s first tour in 14 years is now underway, the industrial music collective known as Pigface will be including a special feature with the presentation for the upcoming documentary The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way. Focusing on the Windy City, which became “a Mecca for music” (in the words of MINISTRY’s Al Jourgensen), the filmmakers began a Kickstarter campaign on October 24 to secure a final round of funding and complete the documentary for a late 2020 release; now, they will be “taking the trailer on tour” as the trailer will be played at the remaining shows of the Pigface tour, beginning on Wednesday, November 20 in Baltimore, MD. In the words of director Chris Harris (Project .44, ConformCo), it’s a move that seems perfect for such a project as many Pigface members, past and present, appear in the film.







A labor of love for Harris and his team of industry veterans, The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way studies the birth of the underground industrial music scene in Chicago during the mid-to-late ’80s, showcasing many of the venues and institutions that provided a fertile ground for its growth and development – clubs like Metro/Smart Bar, Medusa’s, Neo, 950, Exit, and Crash Palace, and imprints like WaxTrax! and Invisible. Among the key players interviewed for the feature are the aforementioned Jourgensen (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Lard), Jim Marcus (Die Warzau, GoFight, Pigface), Marston Daley – a.k.a. Buzz McCoy (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), Jason Novak (Cracknation, ColdWaves), Martin Atkins (Pigface, Killing Joke, Public Image Ltd), Chicago Trax owner Reid Hyams, Metro/Smart Bar owner Joe Shanahan, and more! As Harris states, “This story is so fascinating, so original – the players such characters – the story had to be told.”

The Kickstarter campaign will be running until December 23. The Pigface tour runs until its conclusion in Chicago on December 1. A full listing of tour dates, participating musicians, and ticket packages can be found on the band’s Facebook page and Martin Atkins’ website.

The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way

Website/Kickstarter Campaign, Facebook, YouTube

Pigface

Facebook

Martin Atkins

Website, Facebook , Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)