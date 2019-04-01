Pigface announces first tour in 14 years





Pigface has been a beloved staple of the industrial and underground music scene since its inception in 1990, and now the eminent “supergroup” will be embarking on its first tour in 14 years. Spanning 13 dates beginning on November 15 in Cleveland, OH and ending in the band’s hometown of Chicago on November 30, the tour will take the band through the East Coast and Midwest of the U.S., along with a single date in Toronto, Ontario. The band’s lineup will be featuring longtime member Leslie “Ruby” Rankine and experimental pop violinist/vocalist Gaelynn Lea , both of which participated in the Pigface 25th Anniversary Show in November of 2016; no other touring members have been announced at this time. A full listing of tour dates is available via founder Martin Atkins’ website, with ticket packages available now – among them are V.I.P., Ultra V.I.P., and pASSport packages. 2019 also marks 10 years since the last full-length album release from Pigface, 2009’s 6.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)