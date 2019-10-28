



Fresh off the Divine Descent Tour, <PIG> will be joining fellow industrial/rock rabble rousers 3TEETH on the U.K. leg of the band’s METATOUR. For six dates running from February 1-6, 2020, there wil certainly be hell to pay in the U.K. as the two genre heavyweights unleash their respective powers unto the masses, with 3TEETH touring in support of the band’s highly acclaimed third full-length album, METAWAR and the Lord of Lard presenting new material by way of tour-only EPs available as part of V.I.P. packages. A full listing of tour dates can be found on both bands’ websites, with tickets available via MyTicket. Earlier this year, 3TEETH acted as support for MINISTRY during that band’s U.K. and European summer tour, subsequently beginning the METATOUR in North America with Author & Punisher and GosT; METAWAR was released via Century Media Records on July 5. As stated, <PIG> recently conducted the Divine Descent Tour with Cyanotic and A Primitive Evolution, which ran from September 19 to October 6 and included an appearance on the fourth day of Chicago’s ColdWaves; his most recent full-length release was the Candy covers album on June 21 via Armalyte Industries.

